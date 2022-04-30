50/50 Thursdays
LCPD taking back unwanted prescription drugs at Prien Lake Mall Saturday

Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug...
Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(DEA)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will collect unwanted prescription drugs Saturday at the Prien Lake Mall.

The collection will be in the parking lot on the corner of Ernest Street and West Prien Lake Road between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents can dispose of potentially dangerous pills or patches anonymously with no questions asked. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

LCPD and the DEA encourage residents to dispose of unwanted drugs at the Take Back Day event instead of flushing them or throwing them in the trash, which can pose safety and health hazards.

