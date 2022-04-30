LaSalle run-rules East Beauregard in Class 1A semifinal

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The East Beauregard Lady Trojan’s magical season came to an end Friday afternoon as the second-seeded LaSalle Lady Tigers run-ruled No. 11 East Beauregard, 10-0 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

The Lady Trojans’ trip to the semifinal round and the state tournament was only the second-ever in program history.

“This is an experience non of them have ever gotten,” said Trojan coach Mandy Clendening. “They watched that 2017 team as little girls and they aspired to be here and I just am excited that it happened for them this year.”

The defending Class 1A champion Lady Tigers came out the gate firing with a pair of runs in the opening frame, then the Lady Tigers busted the game open in the third with a five-run inning including a pair of two-RBI doubles from Hayleigh Boyd and Kensie Nino.

Nino added three more RBIs in the fifth with a walk-off home run that ended the game on a run-rule.

The Lady Trojans managed just two hits in the game with Raegann Smith and Sierra Burroughs picking up singles.

LaSalle advances to face No. 1 seeded Montgomery in the championship game Saturday at noon after the Lady Tigers downed No. 4 Oak Grove, 8-3.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.