Kinder drops pitcher’s duel to Port Barre in semifinals

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Kinder Yellow Jackets’ dominant run through the playoffs came to an end Friday as No. 2 Port Barre edged the third-seeded Lady Jackets, 1-0 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

The Red Devils won the pitching duel thanks to a big day from Samantha Daniels. The sophomore took a no-hitter into the third inning and held the Jackets to just two hits in the game while tallying six strikeouts.

Port Barre scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning off a passed ball. Blaire Young led off the inning with a single (one of only three hits for the Red Devils in the game) and then controlled the basepaths stealing a pair of bases to get into scoring position.

That Port Barre run came just an inning after Kinder’s best chance to put a run on the board. In the fourth, the pitcher, Bri Fontenot slapped a triple to right to set up the Jackets to score the first run of the game, but a pop-up then ground out to the pitcher ended the inning.

“We score that run in every other game we play in. Today, it didn’t go our way,” said Kinder coach Haley Landry. “It was a bad time for our bats to go cold. We’ve only been shut out one time this year before that. It’s just tough timing.”

Fontenot led the Jackets in the circle with a solid outing going seven innings while allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters.

Port Barre advances to face top-seeded Many in the Class 2A title game Saturday at noon. The defending champion Lady Tigers run-ruled No. 4 Doyle, 11-0 int he semifinal round.

