Iowa blanks Grant to reach back-to-back state title games

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets entered the 2022 season with one goal— to win the state championship. Top-seeded Iowa got one step closer Friday afternoon by shutting out No. 4 Grant in the semifinal round, 1-0 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

The Lady Jackets’ bats were quiet for much of the game with just five total hits.

In the third, Iowa’s Kylie Boudreaux came to bat with Ana Anderson on third, but her fly ball into short right field was caught on a diving effort by Grant’s Kaylee James to end the inning and keep the run off the board.

But just two innings later, the same exact situation presented itself again.

Boudreaux, with two outs and Anderson on third, sent a fly ball into short right field again, except this time gets the hit got down scoring Alexander and giving Iowa a 1-0 lead.

That was all the run support pitcher Arlee Darbonne would need as she allowed just five hits while picking up six strikeouts.

“Arlee threw a heck of a game today. She probably threw one of her best,” said Iowa coach Kenzie Singletary. “She gave up a couple of hits, but that’s expected when you get this deep into the season. She was phenomenal on the mound.”

Darbonne allowed only two runners to get into scoring position in the game.

“I have to know that my team is going to have my back, no matter if by one run or ten runs,” said Darbonne. “I trust in my team and I know they have my back and I have theirs. It helps a lot.”

Iowa is advancing to back-to-back state title games for the first time in school history as the Jackets will face No. 7 Buckeye Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

