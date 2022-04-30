50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints

Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CA DEPARTMENT OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS, CNN)
By Kristine Lazar
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - Decaying bodies and remains not properly identified were what allegedly found at a California funeral home.

Even though there was a state investigation underway in 2020, the home was only shut down last year.

When a group of investigators arrived at the Mark B. Allen Mortuary in Sun Valley in April 2021, court documents state they noticed a swarm of flies circling the property.

And the odor of decomposing bodies was foul and overwhelmingly strong, according to investigators.

“When officials went to this location because of complaints from family members about the disposition of their loved one’s bodies, the odor from inside the facility was so great that officials could detect it outside,” said Mike Feuer, Los Angeles city attorney.

Feurer is running for mayor and announced that his office has filed 22 misdemeanor charges against the owner of the funeral home, Mark Bruce Allen.

“Each time an individual body wasn’t cared for properly, as we allege, there is a potential for one year in jail and thousands of dollars in fines,” Feurer said.

There are 11 deceased victims named in the complaint; at least one is a child under 10 years old.

The state’s Cemetery and Funeral Bureau reportedly first sent an inspector to the funeral home in July 2020 after family members claimed the mortuary wasn’t releasing the remains of their loved ones.

According to court documents, the inspector observed an “unpermitted, makeshift cold storage unit” that was 20 degrees warmer than the industry standard.

About seven months later, that same inspector went back and noticed the smell of rotting bodies.

But no action was taken against the funeral home for another two months when the state learned that police were also investigating.

At that point, the state determined that Allen “posed a serious and immediate threat to the public.”

His license was suspended in June 2021 and revoked a month later.

Allen has reportedly left the state as the state’s investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Two arrested after high-speed chase in Lake Charles
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk