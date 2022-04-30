FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible Sunday, turning warmer for next week

We'll see temperatures slowly cooling through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend has started off on a warm and muggy note as temperatures have climbed into the lower and middle 80′s this afternoon with just a few showers this afternoon. A weak front will be arriving during the overnight and that could help spark a few showers and storms through tomorrow afternoon although they will be isolated in nature. Temperatures will be warming as we move throughout the week and some areas could be reaching the 90 degree mark by mid-late week for the first time this year.

A few showers and storms will be possible as we head into Sunday morning (KPLC)

If you have any plans for this evening the good news is the weather looks to be relatively nice as rain chances will remain on the lower end and temperatures will be slowly dropping through the evening. Overnight will be warm and muggy as clouds will continue to stick around and we could even see a stray shower for our northern areas as we move through the early morning hours of Sunday. We can expect a partly to mostly cloudy start for Sunday morning with a few areas of fog developing as temperatures and dew points remain close to one another as lows only fall back into the upper 60′s to near 70. Some sunshine will be around for Sunday afternoon and that will help to propel temperatures back into the lower to middle 80′s for the afternoon, but for the morning hours and at least the early afternoon we could see a few isolated showers and storms to make a return. While most areas stay dry any areas that happen to get showers or storms could experience some briefly heavy downpours and some gusty winds. Better rain chances will be in the mix as we head into next week with a stronger cold front by the end of our new work week.

Temperatures remain warm for the next few days (KPLC)

As we begin to move into the new work week we will actually be watching for temperatures to warm and little through the afternoons with some of the warmest temperatures of the year on the way as we head into the middle to ending part of the week. Highs stay steady in the middle to upper 80′s through Wednesday before we see highs climbing a little more into the upper 80′s close to 90 by the time we head into Thursday and Friday. There will be a front that moves closer to the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the chances for showers and storms will remain on the lower side as the front will be weakening. By late week that’s when things could change as we see yet another system moving in and that will bring the chance for more scattered to widespread showers and storms.

Chance for a few scattered showers and storms as we head towards next Friday (KPLC)

There is still a lot of time before we get to next weeks system and that can and will change as we head through the next several days, but lets keep our fingers crossed for some rain as our deficit continues to grow. Other than the few rain chances we will be watching for the heat and humidity to continue and that will lead to some feels like temperatures back into the lower 90′s at times. Enjoy the evening and your Sunday!

Confidence a little higher that we could see a few showers and storms by late next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

