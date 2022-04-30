Cowgirls Run-Rule UIW In Series Opener

LAKE CHARLES- An eight-run, five-hit fourth inning lifted McNeese to a 9-0 (5 inn.) run-rule win to open its final Southland Conference home series against University of Incarnate Word Friday.

The series will continue with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday that will broadcast on ESPN+. Seniors Adrianna Ramirez, Padyn Williams, Tiffany Steczo, Gracie Devall, and Toni Perrin will be honored following both games. Senior day presentation is brought to you by Coca-Cola.

“They did a good job making hard contact, but pitcher Ashley Vallejo did well minimizing damage when they had traffic on base,” said head coach James Landreneau. “It took us a little while to get going because their pitcher mixed up our timing. During the fourth inning, once we were able to get on bases and put some speed on, the team started to settle down and put good swings on good pitches.”

Leadoff hitter Alayis Seneca opened the first inning with a walk and advanced to second after Kendall Talley drew a second consecutive walk. After advancing to third on a fly ball Seneca scored on the throw down to second base attempting to get Talley stealing.

UIW (13-31, 3-10 SLC) missed a chance to score when the Cardinals left the bases loaded in the third inning with one out but Cowgirl pitcher Ashley Vallejo earned two consecutive groundouts to get out of the jam.

McNeese (31-18, 11-2 SLC) broke the game in the fourth inning with eight runs on five hits and took advantage of three Cardinal errors. Crislyne Moreno led things off with a double to left before advancing to third on a Cardinal error. Moreno put the Cowgirls 2-0 by scoring on the throw when the Cardinals attempted to catch pinch-runner Toni Perrin stealing second.

The Cowgirls implemented a double steal during Chloe Gomez’s at-bat to place runners in scoring position. With Perrin on third and pinch-runner Erin Ardoin on second, Gomez’s two-RBI single increased McNeese’s lead to 4-0. Gomez advanced to second on a Caleigh Cross single through the left side. Gomez then scored on another Cardinal error during the following at-bat to score the fourth run of the inning with no outs for a 5-0 lead.

Tally’s one-out bunt single scored Cross while Josie Willingham scored on the throw. The final two runs of the game were scored off a Perrin RBI single and Moreno scratching the ninth and final run of the game on a Cardinal error.

Key Moments:

First Inning

Seneca scored on the throw to second attempting to catch Kendall Talley stealing (McN 1, UIW 0)



Fourth Inning

Moreno scored during a throw (McN 2, UIW 0)



A two-RBI single by Gomez scored Perrin and Ardoin (McN 4, UIW 0)



Gomez capitalized on a Cardinal error to add a run (McN 5, UIW 0)



Talley’s RBI single scored Caleigh Cross followed by Willingham scoring on the throw (McN 7, UIW 0)



Perrin’s RBI single scored Talley (McN 8, UIW 0)



Moreno scored on an error (McN 9, UIW 0)



Game Notes:

Pitcher Ashley Vallejo (13-7) picked up her sixth shutout of the season and remained undefeated in league play at 6-0. Vallejo allowed only four hits during 5.0 innings of work



The Cardinals committed three errors while the Cowgirls had one



Gomez led the Cowgirls at the plate with two RBI and was one of five Cowgirls to pick up one hit



Moreno led the Cowgirls with two runs and the only extra-base hit, a double



Talley, Perrin, and Josie all had one RBI



Eight Cowgirls scored at least one run



