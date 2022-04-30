Cowboys Roll By Islanders, 7-2

CORPUS CHRISTI - The McNeese baseball team (24-18, 10-6) continued its winning ways with a 7-2 win over Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (20-23, 5-11) Friday night at Chapman Field. The Pokes won their seventh-straight conference game and have held their opponents to four runs or fewer in each game during that span.

Grant Rogers (5-3) had another standout performance for the Pokes in the series opener. He kept the Islanders off the scoreboard over the first six innings while McNeese jumped out to a 6-0 lead. He exited after 6.0 plus innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Rogers wouldn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning and that runner was thrown out by CF Payton Harden attempting to turn a single into a double.

“Winning game one is very important for each series, having my team to back me up the way they did was incredible. I love each one of them and all I can say is the Pokes are hot,” said starting pitcher Grant Rogers.

Tyler Stone continued to shove it to the opposition out of the bullpen tossing the final 2.1 innings with four strikeouts allowing just one hit.

Andruw Gonzales led the Pokes at the plate with three hits, Payton Harden and Kade Hunter joined Gonzales with multi-hit performances, and Josh Leslie added a homer late.

McNeese wasted little time jumping out in front in the first inning as Payton Harden tripled and scored on Kade Hunter’s single the following at-bat.

A 6-run seventh inning by McNeese blew open a 1-0 pitcher’s duel when Payton Harden and Kade Hunter teamed again from the two and three holes as Hunter doubled home Harden.

Hunter and Andruw Gonzales scored on wild pitches and two more would come home unearned when the Islanders misplayed Kade Morris’ chopper in front of the plate.

A double in the home half of the seventh inning would plate the only two runs for the Islanders.

Record Watch:

Shortstop Reid Bourque tied the McNeese all-time mark of 222 career games played held by Andrew Guillotte (2012-15) and Joe Provenzano (2015-18).

Tonight’s victory was career victory no. 256 for Head Coach Justin Hill, seven shy of tying the program record of 263 held by the late Tony Robichaux.

Next Game: McNeese looks to take the series tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with RHP Chance Stone vs LHP Zach Garcia as the probable starters.

