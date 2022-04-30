50/50 Thursdays
2022 NFL Draft: Saints select Appalachian St. LB D’Marco Jackson in 5th round

East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back...
East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back Jackson Greene, left, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round (No. 161 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jackson was named second team All-America recognition from PFN. He was the 2021 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2020 and 2021.

He was the only FBS player with more than 200 tackles and 25 tackles for loss in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined and the only FBS player in the 2000s with a season (2021) that included at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and six passes defended in the same season.

He played in 53 games with 32 starts and finished his career at App St. with 296 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 PBUs, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

