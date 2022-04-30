2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive end Andre Anthony was drafted in the seventh round (No. 248 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Anthony suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of his senior year.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior from New Orleans played in a total of 35 games for the Tigers, recording 55 tackles.

As a starter his senior season, he had eight tackles (3 solo), 3.5 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss in three games.

