Tree holding eagle’s nest cut down for safety reasons at Sam Houston Jones State Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a sight to see at Sam Houston Jones State Park- an eagle’s nest. But, the nest came down this week.

Director of Louisiana State Parks, Brandon Burris, said the tree was the issue, as it was damaged in the hurricanes.

“Before we could get in there and clean up the debris, an eagle’s nest was built into one of the dead trees there,” Burris said.

As a result of the dying tree, the eagle’s nest was damaged when a chunk of the tree fell.

“Unfortunate situations where portions of the nest fell, including one earlier this year, where one of the eaglets actually fell through the nest and passed away,” Burris said.

Eventually, the other remaining eaglet flew away. Earlier this week, another portion of the tree fell, and that is when experts determined there was nothing that could be done to save the nest.

“A significant portion of the tree fell and almost really injuring some of our employees, one of our electricians was working on the new campsite going in,” Burris said. “At that time, since the eaglets have been gone for three weeks, we decided to remove the tree off the property.”

Some may think an eagle in Southwest Louisiana is uncommon, but park officials tell us that is not the case.

“And it is very common,” Burris said. “Most of our state parks are lots of woods. We have 45,000 acres of woods, and it’s pristine Louisiana habitat, and it encourages all animals not just eagles.”

The park is expected to open at the end of May.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.