SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 28, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 28, 2022.

Fredrick Lin Franklin Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; parole detainer.

Donovan James Scott, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of an illegal drug; resisting an officer; aggravated flight from an officer.

Michael Anthony Garza, 33, Mercedez, TX: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; attempted escape.

Sahtiarra Genea Zackery, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; public intimidation; disturbing the peace.

Donovan Lamar Joseph Mitchell, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Elizabeth Danielle Courville, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of an illegal drug.

Joseph Hunter Constance, 27, Sulphur: Second-degree rape.

Rebecca Ann Williams, 24, Monroe: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; theft under $1,000.

Marcus James Mitchell, 46, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court (2 charges).

Jocson Diamandi Silva, 21, Sulphur: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to juveniles.

Lauren Olivia Ward, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

