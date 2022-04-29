Rebuilding Cameron Parish- Causeway Boat Launch Reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re seeing more signs of rebuilding in Cameron Parish. The first thing you see as you drive over the state line on Highway 82 - the Causeway Boat Launch.

It’s undergone some repairs and the official ribbon cutting was this morning.

“People come over from Texas often to this area and we want it to be a nice area, we want it to be a place that our Texas neighbors and other neighbors come to enjoy fishing and recreation on the waterway,” said Amy Miller.

Amy Miller with Cheniere said the boat launch was damaged in Hurricane Rita, and then suffered even more damage in Laura and Delta.

“This project, of course, supports hurricane recovery, but also it’s going to help preserve the rich culture of the sportsman paradise which is Cameron Parish,” said Miller.

Michele Long with Beachfront Development District 1, said she’s already seen people enjoying the area.

“Oh it’ll be great. We came down here and cleaned one day and there were several families down here playing their Cajun music and fishing and crabbing,” said Long.

A great place to fish or bring the family, some of the new improvements include: a new sign, lighting for increased safety, and pier repairs.

“Cheniere also has a group of people who clean every month and I’m sure that that will help out tremendously,” said Long.

All of the groups involved in this project are hoping the repairs and improvements continue to bring tourism to Cameron Parish.

“I can see where we’ll have more and more families come down here and take part in Louisiana’s sportsman paradise,” said Long.

Cheniere has a project plan for District 1 of Cameron Parish. Today Cheniere Energy committed $20,000 for the next project in 2022. Amy Miller said they are looking forward to their coming projects.

