Plans to repair Iowa recreational baseball fields

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Community frustration over the town of Iowa’s recreational baseball fields have been heard by the town as it has some plans in the works.

The fields still wear damages from the 2020 hurricanes and other disasters that followed; broken fences, down lights, and temporary buildings. The fields for the Pony League are far from being a field of dreams.

“At this point it’s the worst conditions the fields have ever been in,” parent Whitney Celestine said.

Many parents like Celestine are disappointed by the state of the fields and some are concerned about their athlete’s safety.

“If they hit a ball in the out field, the fence is laid over, you know kids could potentially get hurt running into the fence,” parent Keegan Leonard said.

Leonard spends a lot of time at the fields between his two boys as they’re at the ball park most days out of the week.

“It’s really sad to see the way these field conditions are,” Leonard said. “You know, hopefully we can get something done maybe after this season cause they already started it.”

According to Iowa Mayor, changes are coming.

The Town understands everyone’s frustration when it comes to the baseball fields. We know that it has been 20 months... Posted by Town of Iowa on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Mayor Paul Hesse said there are some things in the town they had to do before giving the fields a permanent fix.

“Once you start upgrading the park,” Hesse said. “You don’t want to put something new and have to tear it up. So, we spent $150,000 on rerouting and putting in a new high quality line to improve the water pressure of the town.”

Iowa also recently spent half a million dollars to fix the field’s drainage among some other things, and the plans to repair haven’t quite been a walk in the park.

“This Buddy Ball Field, it has been a nightmare trying to find people that would be interested in bidding and getting the design done,” Hesse said.

Funding for the new fields at the park would come directly from the town and Hesse said he expects it won’t be cheap.

“The main four fields in two different phases -- two fields like one big and one small initially and then the other ones. We’re already going to be paying two to three times more than we had originally had anticipated and that’s right now, we don’t even know what the final number will be,” Hesse said.

The town is hoping to set out bids on the Buddy Ball Park by June and then move forward on getting the two of the four fields ready sometime this year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.