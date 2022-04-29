The Louisiana Pirate Festival Returns after 2 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate festival is officially underway on the Lake Charles lakefront.

This year festival goers can expect parades, rides, costume contests, a boat parade, and more over the next two weeks.

“I’m the 2020-21 Jean Lafitte. It took me a while to land, we got COVID quarantined and couldn’t come out, then the hurricane came and bashed our ships and ravished Southwest Louisiana. But we got everything back together and we will make port this weekend,” John Briggs Becton said.

In 2018, the Louisiana Pirate Festival was chosen as a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society. Jean Lafitte and his crew will port Friday night and there are a few things to remember as Lake Charles prepares for the raid of the city:

“The landing is kind of iconic, it’s one of the opening events of the festival. The landing is going to be on Friday at 7 o’clock p.m. The festival is super family friendly, this Thursday (today) is going to be family night, there will be no alcohol that night, so people can feel free to bring their kids and ride as many rides as they’d like,” Jordyn Kelley, the 2021 Miss Louisiana Pirate Festival said.

Admission is free and the festival will go through May 8th.

For more information on all the events the Louisiana Pirate Festival has to offer, CLICK HERE.

