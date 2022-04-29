Legislative committee hears debate on raising Louisiana minimum wage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Many say Louisiana’s minimum wage is not a living wage. It’s a complex and controversial topic.

Louisiana’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, pays a worker $58 dollars for eight hours of work. That’s before any deductions from the check. Some are passionate about increasing the wage, while others say it will cause more harm than good.

Four bills that might have increased it with final approval did not make it out of committee:

House lawmakers on the House Labor and Industrial relations committee had a long day as they listened to the pros and cons of raising Louisiana’s minimum wage of $7.25. There were various proposals. One would just increase it for state workers. While another would let voters decide if we need a State Constitutional Amendment establishing a minimum wage. Many who testified for an increase say so many, especially single moms, struggle.

“We must invest in these workers earning less than a living wage. We must establish a Louisiana minimum wage for the survival of our citizens,” said Natalie Pruitt with United Way.

Rep. Malinda White discussed her bill that would have raised it at least for state employees.

“No one can survive on the current minimum wage of $7.25. By not doing this for public sector workers we’re saying that the people who work for the State of Louisiana don’t deserve to live a dignified life,” she said.

Those who oppose raising the minimum wage argue it will hurt businesses

Megan Klock is operations manager for Ruffino’s Restaurant and associated businesses. She says an increase would be devastating for their industry.

“We are already working off very thin margins. Unfortunately, in the environment, we’re in today, commodities, shortages left and right, increases on price of commodities change daily. Fuel charges are being added to invoices because of delivery charges.”

Jim Patterson with Louisiana business and industry says it wouldn’t help workers the way they think.

“Studies have indicated, one by Cornell most recently, where they looked at the twenty-eight states that had raised minimum wages, between 2003 and 2007. And they found there was no appreciable reduction in poverty by virtue of that.”

There is one more bill the committee was to take up by Representative Wilford Carter (D) Lake Charles. His bill proposes to raise the minimum wage in increments over the next few years. But that bill was postponed. We will let you know when it comes up and how it does.

