Authorities: Sex offender found hiding in the attic, woman accused of harboring him

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Stephanie M. Beauchamp, 31, is accused of harboring Stoney Boudreaux, 33, inside a Lake Charles home, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Boudreaux is accused of failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements by failing to pay community fees and not registering his primary address, authorities said.

Beauchamp told CPSO detectives that she did not know anyone by the name of Stoney Boudreaux and advised she just rented a room inside the house and was the only one living there, authorities said.

Beauchamp went on to insist that Boudreaux was not inside the residence and refused to allow detectives inside.

Once detectives advised her a search warrant was obtained for the residence, she confirmed Boudreaux was inside the home.

Upon execution of the search warrant, CPSO detectives located Boudreaux hiding in the attic of the home.

Boudreaux was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is being accused of failure to register as a sex offender; failure to register as a sex offender and pay fees; and notification of a sex offender.

After further investigation, detectives learned Beauchamp falsely identified herself and had given CPSO detectives a family members name, date of birth and social security number when initial contact was made, authorities said.

Beauchamp was arrested on April 27, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is accused of harboring or concealing a sex offender; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her bond is set at $101,000.

