FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated weekend showers as humidity rises; even hotter next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the weekend upon us, enjoy your Friday evening as the weather will continue to remain just right for all your outdoor activities. Although a bit more humid today, the weather will still be great to enjoy outdoors as temperatures gradually begin to drop through the 70s after sunset and eventually into the middle 60s overnight.

Saturday will bring a surge of more humidity through the day, and despite a few clouds, rain chances stay low at 20%. At most, an isolated shower or two, but most areas won’t get rained on so make sure to carry on with your outdoor plans!

Sunday brings a slightly better chance of a few isolated morning thunderstorms, especially across our northern parishes as a weak front moves into northern Louisiana. While this front will not move into Southwest Louisiana, it will drop a few early morning storms into the area, with the best chances occurring over Vernon, Allen and Beauregard parishes. These will likely be very early in the morning, before sunrise. After that, additional showers will be less likely later in the day as highs return to the mid 80s by afternoon.

Rain chances decrease again by next week thanks to a building upper level ridge of high pressure. This will send temperatures into the upper 80s by afternoon with lows in the lower 70s. Afternoon heat index readings will be in the 90s most of next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

