Driver killed in fiery crash with crane truck in Allen Parish

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed when their car caught fire after a crash with an oversize crane truck Friday morning, police say.

A 2013 Lexus GS sedan traveling north on Hwy 26 struck a large crane truck that was turning into a private drive shortly before 9 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. The driver of the Lexus failed to slow down for unknown reasons. The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office had received multiple reports that morning that the driver was speeding.

When the car struck the crane truck, the car became engulfed in flames, Senegal said. The Lexus driver sustained fatal injuries, and the car’s high speed is believed to be a factor in the severity of the crash. The crane truck driver was not injured.

It is not known whether the Lexus driver was wearing a seat belt due to the damage to the car, Senegal said. Toxicology samples were obtained, and the investigation is ongoing.

LSP warns that speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway. Speeding extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle and can lead to more serious crashes.

