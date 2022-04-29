50/50 Thursdays
APRIL 30 ELECTION: Polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday

Election Day
Election Day(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 a.m. for Saturday’s municipal general election.

Merryville will be electing a new police chief and DeRidder will be choosing two councilmen. There are also tax proposals on the ballot in each of Southwest Louisiana’s parishes, although some of those are specific to certain areas of the parish.

Click HERE to see what’s on your ballot and click HERE for voter specific information.

After the elections, we’ll have results on our website HERE.

