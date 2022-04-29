50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD

American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy(ABC/Eric McCandless)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy was issued a warrant from Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) according to his official Facebook page.

The post reads:

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Laine Hardy Facebook statement.
Laine Hardy Facebook statement.(Laine Hardy)

Hardy won season 17 of the popular show American Idol.

The American Idol winner is from French Settlement Louisiana.

According to an LSU official, they could confirm there is an active investigation against Hardy but would not provide additional information about the case.

This story is developing check back for details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident

Latest News

The nest was in a damaged tree, that was later cut down for safety reasons.
Tree holding eagle's nest cut down for safety reasons at Sam Houston Jones State Park
The Louisiana Pirate festival is officially underway on the Lake Charles lakefront.
The Louisiana Pirate Festival Returns after 2 years
Louisiana's minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and many people say it's not enough to put food on...
Legislative committee hears debate on raising Louisiana minimum wage
Causeway Boat Launch Sign
Rebuilding Cameron Parish- Causeway Boat Launch Reopens