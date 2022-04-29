2022 NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by the Texans

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Two-time All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. Stingley became the highest-drafted DB ever out of LSU per ESPN Stats & Info.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is selected by the Texans with the 3rd overall pick. He's he highest-drafted DB ever out of LSU.



This is the first time since 1992 that each of the first 3 picks in an NFL draft have been defensive players. pic.twitter.com/VFe5gqIBYO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2022

Stingley started 25 games in his three seasons at LSU, 10 of them coming in his last two seasons due to injury, totaled 73 total tackles, 56 solo, seven tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions.

He arguably had the most impactful season as a true freshman during LSU’s 2019 National Title run, he had the most decorated season by a freshman in school history. Stingley started all 15 games as a true freshman and was named a consensus All-American, the unanimous winner for the 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year, a 2019 First Team All-SEC selection by the AP, and a 2019 Second Team-All SEC coaches selection.

A product of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, La. led the SEC in interceptions and ranked No. 5 in the country and his 21 passes defended ranked No. 2. Stingley became just the third corner in school history to be named a two-time First Team All-American, joining Corey Webster and Tommy Casanova.

Despite missing the majority of last season and not working out at the NFL Combine Stingley still performed well at LSU’s Pro Day in April running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.