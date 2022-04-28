50/50 Thursdays
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake is jumping on the bandwagon for city development.

Interim mayor, Dan Racca, said the reason for a moratorium on the southeast portion of Westlake is for river front development.

“We put a moratorium on manufactured homes to ensure for future development we have planned,” Racca said.

The moratorium prohibits new manufactured homes in the area between Sampson St. to the east of the Calcasieu River to south of Sulphur Ave. by the Isle of Capri.

Racca said it gives them time to survey and re-zone the area for future development.

“With the new bridge coming in, we don’t know where it is going to go, or how it is going to affect our city,” Racca said. “We don’t know how it is going to affect the Horseshoe Casino, and all that kind of stuff and homes. There are people talking about buying that property now and putting in stuff that we are not sure of,” Racca said.

Although he said they are unsure of what will come of the property, Racca said it is all part of their plan to grow Westlake.

This includes a more than $20 million dollar water park at the city’s golf course and the addition of nearly 400 homes.

“They just got through pouring some streets back there behind the golf course,” Racca said. “We are going to have about 700 to 800 by the time we are through.”

Racca said the moratorium will last one year. The city will need to have the area re-zoned by them or specify their plans for development.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

