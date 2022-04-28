50/50 Thursdays
West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair

By Jakob Evans
Apr. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On May 3, the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce along with the American Job Center will be hosting a job fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The job fair will be located at the Managan Center, 1000 McKinley St., in Westlake.

Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 8:30 a.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to wear business attire and to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume.

In addition, the Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Workforce Center will be on site during the job fair to assist job seekers with online application submissions, resume writing/printing, skills assessments and more.

Pre-registration is recommended.

For more information on the job fair and to pre-register, email the American Job Center at business@lwia51.com or call 337-721-4010.

