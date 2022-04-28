SWLA National Wildlife Refuge threatens closure due to trash accumulation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge said in a Facebook post that a closure may be necessary due to trash accumulation in public use areas.

“Trash is starting to pile up at our public use areas and when trash begins to accumulate like this, we will have to close the area until we can get it cleaned up,” the Wildlife Refuge said.

Due to limited staff, the Wildlife Refuge said that a possible closure could occur for several days.

They asked that visitors “do their part and take out what they bring in.”

Trash is starting to pile up at public use areas. (Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex)

