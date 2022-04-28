50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2022.

Clinton Joseph Holladay, 21, Starks: Property damage under $1,000; assault; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court.

Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Gabriel Landry, 18, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace.

Randall Wayne Duncan, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Frank Merchant Lewis Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Samuel, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Evan Aaron Ard, 20, Hammond: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons.

Roberto Dion Colon Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Marie Beauchamp, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; harboring or concealing a child predator.

Taurus Terrell Finley Jr., 20, Hammond: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jaylon Deshon Brumfield, 23, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons; armed robbery.

Temika Terrel Francis, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bank fraud (3 charges); forgery (3 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft under $25,000.

Shannon Paul Parker, 51, Lake Charles: Forgery; bank fraud.

Kirk Anthony Vaughn, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Blake Allen Arabie, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Joshua Tanner Shortridge, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ken Leray Woods, 19, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.

Jasmine Jenae Touchet, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances make it perfect for a car wash
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine with a few clouds today, humidity slowly returns for weekend
Rain chances the next 10 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another crisp cool night and great day ahead for Thursday
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city.
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city.
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city