SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2022.

Clinton Joseph Holladay, 21, Starks: Property damage under $1,000; assault; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court.

Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Gabriel Landry, 18, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace.

Randall Wayne Duncan, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Frank Merchant Lewis Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Samuel, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Evan Aaron Ard, 20, Hammond: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons.

Roberto Dion Colon Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Marie Beauchamp, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; harboring or concealing a child predator.

Taurus Terrell Finley Jr., 20, Hammond: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jaylon Deshon Brumfield, 23, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons; armed robbery.

Temika Terrel Francis, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bank fraud (3 charges); forgery (3 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft under $25,000.

Shannon Paul Parker, 51, Lake Charles: Forgery; bank fraud.

Kirk Anthony Vaughn, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Blake Allen Arabie, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Joshua Tanner Shortridge, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ken Leray Woods, 19, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.

Jasmine Jenae Touchet, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

