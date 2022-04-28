Sports Person of the Week - Alexis Dibbley

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston Lady Bronco Alexis Dibbley had a minor setback at the beginning of the season, but she’s made her presence felt in her comeback to the diamond.

“I had a shoulder injury,” said Dibbley. “It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster, but it’s also been fun, but I knew I was going to come back strong, and I knew I just had to really be there for my team, and I knew they were going to be there for me when I came so it just made me feel good that they were there for me.”

Dibbley played a vital part in No. 8 Sam Houston’s toppling of No. 1 seeded Pineville in the quarterfinals of the state softball playoffs - which punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in four seasons. She threw a complete game - striking out 6 batters while only giving up 3 runs.

“It was just pure joy honestly just feeling that I got my stuff back and I’m out there with my team doing my thing and it’s just the best thing ever honestly,” Dibbley said.

With the softball state tournament set to get underway tomorrow, Dibbley and the Broncos are closer to achieving the goals they set.

“We’ve been preparing for this the entire season, and I feel like we are definitely ready,” said Dibbley. “I feel like we’re really to be there - you know the Lady Broncos we’re on a mission and we’re going to meet that mission.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.