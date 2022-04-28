Park officials say tree with bald eagles nest cut down due to extensive storm damage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hurricane-damaged tree at Sam Houston Jones State Park that was home to a bald eagles nest was cut down after experts determined neither the nest nor the tree could be saved, park officials said.

The nest was empty when the tree was cut down this week, according to Brandon Burris, assistant secretary of Louisiana State Parks.

Burris said a big chunk of the damaged tree fell earlier this year and another significant part of it fell this week.

The eagle’s nest in the tree was also heavily damaged and at one point a baby eagle fell from the nest and died, he said.

Another baby eagle was also in the nest, but eventually flew away.

Park officials called U.S. Fish and Wildife, Louisiana Fish and Wildlife, and the Eagle Conservatory in Colorado to help manage the situation. After another part of the tree fell this week, experts determined nothing more could be done, Burris said.

