NFL DRAFT: Saints have two first-round picks

2022 NFL Draft
2022 NFL Draft(PRNewswire)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - NFL draft night is here!

The New Orleans Saints, under new Head Coach Dennis Allen, have seven picks. Two of those picks are in tonight’s first round, thanks to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Round 1 is Thursday night, rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and rounds 4 through 7 are Saturday.

To stay up to date with the latest on who the Saints drafted, download the KPLC 7 News GameTime app HERE.

The draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Saints draft
By the Numbers
Saints Mock Draft

Here’s the Saints draft order:

THURSDAY

  • Round 1, Pick 16
  • Round 1, Pick 19

FRIDAY

  • Round 2, Pick 49
  • Round 3, Pick 98

SATURDAY

  • Round 4, Pick 120
  • Round 5, Pick 161
  • Round 6, Pick 194

