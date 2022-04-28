NFL DRAFT: Saints have two first-round picks
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - NFL draft night is here!
The New Orleans Saints, under new Head Coach Dennis Allen, have seven picks. Two of those picks are in tonight’s first round, thanks to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Round 1 is Thursday night, rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and rounds 4 through 7 are Saturday.
The draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Here’s the Saints draft order:
THURSDAY
- Round 1, Pick 16
- Round 1, Pick 19
FRIDAY
- Round 2, Pick 49
- Round 3, Pick 98
SATURDAY
- Round 4, Pick 120
- Round 5, Pick 161
- Round 6, Pick 194
