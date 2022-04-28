NFL DRAFT: Saints have two first-round picks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - NFL draft night is here!

The New Orleans Saints, under new Head Coach Dennis Allen, have seven picks. Two of those picks are in tonight’s first round, thanks to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Round 1 is Thursday night, rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and rounds 4 through 7 are Saturday.

The draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Here’s the Saints draft order:

THURSDAY

Round 1, Pick 16

Round 1, Pick 19

FRIDAY

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 98

SATURDAY

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 5, Pick 161

Round 6, Pick 194

