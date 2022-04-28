Man found guilty of raping 13-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old.

Joseph H. Constance, 27, was found guilty as charged Thursday on one count of second-degree rape.

Prosecutors say Constance forcefully raped the victim in 2018, threatening her and her family if she ever told anyone.

Constance is to be sentenced on May 11 before Judge Clayton Davis.

