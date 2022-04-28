Hometown Heroes - Recovery House

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One issue rarely discussed in the aftermath of the pandemic and hurricanes is the increased attendance at 12-step recovery meetings like Alcoholics Anonymous. St. Michael’s All Angels Episcopal Church has provided meeting space for AA for many years.

“We house one of the largest addiction/recovery groups in Southwest Louisiana at St. Michael’s and we’ve done that for many, many years,” said Rev. Seth Donald, Rector. “We realized that the need for addiction/recovery groups since Covid-19 and the hurricanes.”

Church members are spending 1.3 million dollars to build The Recovery House at the corner of Sale and Bayou.

“It’s an unfulfilled need, in my opinion, for southwest Louisiana and probably for the west side of all of Louisiana,” said church member John Poche. “I think it’s unlimited the use it can receive, in addition to recovery.”

The house will provide space for the AA and Al-Anon meetings.

“There’s 17 meetings here a week,” said church member Frank McDonald. “That’s a lot.

It’s a continuation of our service. It doesn’t just stop here, per se.”

“That’s what we’re all about: Christians helping others,” said Larry Bell. “Picking people up. They’re going to really look back on this as a changing point in their life.”

“The freedom that 12 step groups, addiction/recovery groups provide, is very much in line with the work of the church,” said Rev. Donald.

The project will also include a prayer garden and outdoor pavilion next door. The cost of project’s building materials has risen by $60,000 in the last three months alone. Donations are still being taken.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.