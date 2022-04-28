50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hometown Heroes - Recovery House

Meeting place for Alcoholics Anonymous under construction
By John Bridges
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One issue rarely discussed in the aftermath of the pandemic and hurricanes is the increased attendance at 12-step recovery meetings like Alcoholics Anonymous. St. Michael’s All Angels Episcopal Church has provided meeting space for AA for many years.

“We house one of the largest addiction/recovery groups in Southwest Louisiana at St. Michael’s and we’ve done that for many, many years,” said Rev. Seth Donald, Rector. “We realized that the need for addiction/recovery groups since Covid-19 and the hurricanes.”

Church members are spending 1.3 million dollars to build The Recovery House at the corner of Sale and Bayou.

“It’s an unfulfilled need, in my opinion, for southwest Louisiana and probably for the west side of all of Louisiana,” said church member John Poche. “I think it’s unlimited the use it can receive, in addition to recovery.”

The house will provide space for the AA and Al-Anon meetings.

“There’s 17 meetings here a week,” said church member Frank McDonald. “That’s a lot.

It’s a continuation of our service. It doesn’t just stop here, per se.”

“That’s what we’re all about: Christians helping others,” said Larry Bell. “Picking people up. They’re going to really look back on this as a changing point in their life.”

“The freedom that 12 step groups, addiction/recovery groups provide, is very much in line with the work of the church,” said Rev. Donald.

The project will also include a prayer garden and outdoor pavilion next door. The cost of project’s building materials has risen by $60,000 in the last three months alone. Donations are still being taken.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances make it perfect for a car wash
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine with a few clouds today, humidity slowly returns for weekend
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2022
Rain chances the next 10 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another crisp cool night and great day ahead for Thursday
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city.
Westlake council approves moratorium on manufactured homes in portion of city