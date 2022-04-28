Four Southwest Louisiana teams head to the LHSAA State Tournament in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Softball State Tournament is set to begin Friday in Sulphur at Frasch Park as four teams from Southwest Louisiana are among the 28 total teams from the seven non-select classes that will play for the right for a state championship Saturday. The select schools will play their semifinals and championships at St. Julien Park in Broussard on the same days.

As usual, Southwest Louisiana is sending multiple teams with the hopes of bringing home a title to the area for only the fourth time since 2016. Barbe was the Class 5A state champion in 2021, DeRidder won the Class 4A state title in 2018, and two prior, Hackberry took home the 2016 Class C championship.

In Class 5A, Sam Houston is making another trip to the semifinals Sulphur. The eighth-seeded Lady Broncos have been on this stage eight times since 2009, however, the Lady Broncos were last here in 2018. Sam Houston is hoping to re-capture the magic of their title run seven years ago when they won four of five state championships (2015, 2013, 2012, 2011).

Joining Sam Houston is Class 3A’s No. 1 seed, Iowa. The Lady Jackets toppled a pair of local teams en route to their second straight semifinal appearance. The Yellow Jackets lost a heartbreaker in the Class 3A title game last season and aim to bring home their first-ever title in program history this time around.

The Kinder Yellow Jackets are the third seed in Class 2A and, like our other set of Lady Jackets, are on a mission to win the program’s first-ever championship. Kinder downed rival DeQuincy to reach this stage for the third time since 2011. Each of the past two trips to the semifinals resulted in a title game trip.

And finally, the biggest surprise team to make it to Sulphur this year is the East Beauregard Lady Trojans in Class 1A. Their 11th seed is tied with Hornbeck in Class C as the lowest in the semifinals this season. The Trojans knocked off district rival Merryville to reach this stage for just the second time ever in program history (2017). The Trojans’ three playoff wins this season are equal to the school’s total since at least 2004.

Below is this weekend’s schedule.

LHSAA State Softball Tournament Schedule:

Friday, April 29

(3) Kinder vs (2) Port Barre - 12:00 PM @ Field 16

(8) Sam Houston vs (4) West Monroe - 4:00 PM @ Field 13

(4) Grant vs (1) Iowa - 4:00 PM @ Field 15

(11) East Beauregard vs (2) LaSalle - 4:00 PM @ Field 17

Saturday, April 30

Class 2A State Championship - 4/30, 12:00 PM @ Field 16

Class 1A State Championship - 4/30, 12:00 PM @ Field 15

Class 5A State Championship - 4/30, 4:00 PM @ Field 15

Class 3A State Championship - 4/30, 4:00 PM @ Field 13

