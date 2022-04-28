FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine with a few clouds today, humidity slowly returns for weekend

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the afternoon hours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to another cool and crisp start to our Thursday morning as temperatures have once again fell thanks to low dew points across the region. Our warmer weather will continue throughout the afternoon and over the next several days, but subtle changes will begin to arrive as we head into the weekend as southerly winds will return and that will mean our moisture will too. There is a slight chance we could see a few showers and storms as well heading into Sunday, but at this time the chance remains very low.

Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances make it perfect for a car wash (KPLC)

Before heading out the door this morning you may want to grab the light jacket once again as temperatures have fallen back into the lower and middle 50′s much like what we saw for Wednesday morning. Sunshine will be around for the afternoon as well as a few clouds, but that will help to warm us pretty quickly as we once again have our eyes set on temperatures reaching the lower 80′s for highs. Winds are relatively calm this morning with just a light breeze from time to time and that looks to continue as we head into the afternoon, but we will see an increase in wind speeds over the next few days as high pressure moves away. Humidity remains relatively low once again this afternoon, but all of that will begin to change as we head into the weekend as the mugginess will return and unfortunately that could mean a few showers and storms arriving by Sunday.

Temperatures are on a warming trend over the next week (KPLC)

Looking at Friday and the weekend the bigger story will be the gusty winds as we will see them back out of the south around 10-15 mph with gust of 20-30 mph at times and that will help to bring back the deeper moisture values. While Friday and Saturday look to remain relatively dry with the exception for a stray shower or storm, Sunday could offer up a few isolated storms as a weakening cold front begins to move closer to the region. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be back into the lower to middle 80′s and that trend looks to continue through much of next week as well. We are in need of some rainfall as our deficit continues to grow and we are sitting just shy of 10 inches below average. While we do see the chance for a few showers and storms the chance remains very low as the cold front will continue to weaken as it slowly pushes to the south. Our muggy and warm afternoons will continue as we head into next week as well with no real signs of changes through the next 7 days or so as we see several fronts line up to the west, but they will be weakening as they approach the region.

We could see a stray shower or storm as we head into Sunday (KPLC)

Some bigger changes are being hinted at by the models as we move into late next week as a stronger cold front looks possible. Before that arrives our main focus will be on the warm afternoons with highs staying steady in the middle to upper 80′s, which would be the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year. We’ll keep an eye out for better rain chances as we head towards next Thursday and Friday, but for now enjoy the nice weather we have for our Thursday afternoon.

Our rain chances and totals remain low over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.