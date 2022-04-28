50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last coolest night before the humidity kicks back up

By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve certainly been enjoying some fantastic weather so far this week and today again no exception as temperatures started off again in the 50s earlier this morning and quickly warmed up into the 80s again under a lot of sunshine and light winds. Humidity values remain in the comfortable range again making for great outdoor weather that will continue into the evening. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s north to around 60 along the I-10 corridor and closer to 70 along the Cameron coastline.

Southerly winds on Friday will push a warm front up through the area tomorrow and those breezier south winds will increase the humidity levels more and more through the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We will only have a very slight chance of showers over the weekend, mainly isolated and brief, so don’t let rain chances get in the way of our outdoors plans and we likely won’t see much. Outside of that, enjoy the warm humid weather that will return through most of the next week as well with highs into the upper 80s. By the end of next week, that ridge will weaken allowing for a chance of showers and storms to return and also bring a reduction in afternoon highs.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

