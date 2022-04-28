50/50 Thursdays
Energy Dept OKs expanded LNG exports from Texas, Louisiana

FILE - US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm speaks during the closing media conference...
FILE - US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm speaks during the closing media conference at the International Energy Agency (IEA) ministerial meeting in Paris, on March 24, 2022. Granholm said Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that Russia's war on Ukraine “screams” that the world needs to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and instead move toward other forms of energy. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)(Michel Euler | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department has authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from planned terminals in Texas and Louisiana.

The orders allow Golden Pass LNG Terminal near Port Arthur, Texas, and Magnolia LNG Terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to export additional natural gas as LNG to any country not prohibited by U.S. law or policy.

The approvals come as the U.S. seeks to boost LNG exports to Europe amid Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The Energy Department approved expanded export permits for two other LNG terminals in Texas and Louisiana last month.

