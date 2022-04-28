Dressing for Success: the McNeese Cowboy Closet wants to make sure it doesn’t look like your first rodeo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Finding the right outfit for an interview can be a financial challenge for some students. Building a professional wardrobe takes time. The Career and Professional Development Service is a new organization at McNeese State University.

“It’s really exciting, you know when Tammie first brought this project to me, I was so new to the position, but the more I thought about it the more I realized this was something that our students and our community need,” Andrea Burton said.

As we celebrate Earth Day, a project like this brings sustainability, and keeps clothes out of land fills a little bit longer. Tammie Mayo saw the project and knew it would be successful at McNeese.

“There’s some of our sister schools in the University of Louisiana system who have closets (like this). I learned about it in a newsletter publication and couldn’t let go of the idea, and knew we had to bring it to this campus for our students,” Mayo said.

Students may be on spring break this week, but there is excitement about the potential for this project across campus.

“I actually find it to be a privilege to be a part of this interesting program and I am optimistic of the outcome of the whole project,” Happiness Omolaoye, a graduate Student at McNeese, said.

The Cowboy Closet is currently taking donations for Business Professional clothes, shoes, outerwear, and accessories and will be fully functional in the fall of 2022.

