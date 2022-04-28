50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dressing for Success: the McNeese Cowboy Closet wants to make sure it doesn’t look like your first rodeo

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Finding the right outfit for an interview can be a financial challenge for some students. Building a professional wardrobe takes time. The Career and Professional Development Service is a new organization at McNeese State University.

“It’s really exciting, you know when Tammie first brought this project to me, I was so new to the position, but the more I thought about it the more I realized this was something that our students and our community need,” Andrea Burton said.

As we celebrate Earth Day, a project like this brings sustainability, and keeps clothes out of land fills a little bit longer. Tammie Mayo saw the project and knew it would be successful at McNeese.

“There’s some of our sister schools in the University of Louisiana system who have closets (like this). I learned about it in a newsletter publication and couldn’t let go of the idea, and knew we had to bring it to this campus for our students,” Mayo said.

Students may be on spring break this week, but there is excitement about the potential for this project across campus.

“I actually find it to be a privilege to be a part of this interesting program and I am optimistic of the outcome of the whole project,” Happiness Omolaoye, a graduate Student at McNeese, said.

The Cowboy Closet is currently taking donations for Business Professional clothes, shoes, outerwear, and accessories and will be fully functional in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident

Latest News

Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Logo.
SWLA National Wildlife Refuge threatens closure due to trash accumulation
The job fair will be located at the Managan Center, 1000 McKinley St., in Westlake.
West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair
Joseph Constance
Man found guilty of raping 13-year-old
Smoke in area of Cameron LNG