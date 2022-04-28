50/50 Thursdays
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A contract worker was killed in an accident at Phillips 66 in Westlake Wednesday morning.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that the deceased man is Harry C. Northrop, 65, of Sulphur.

Plant officials said Northrop, employed by Insulations Incorporated, was killed around 11:30 a.m., sustaining fatal injuries while unloading a flatbed trailer owned by insulation company.

Northrop was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed they investigated.

Phillips 66 issued the following statement to 7News:

“The safety of our people, the community and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the accident. We will share additional information as soon as we are able.”

