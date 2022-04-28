Cowgirls pick up 30th win behind Vallejo’s gem

Monroe– McNeese softball picked up its 30th win of the season behind a four-hit shutout gem by Ashley Vallejo along with solid defense Wednesday night in a 3-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe to improve to 30-18 on the season.

The shutout for Vallejo is her fifth of the season as she improved to 12-7 on the year. She ended the game by retiring 14 of the last 17 batters she faced.

The win over ULM was the second of the season over the Warhawks. McNeese defeated ULM 7-5 in Lake Charles on March 29.

Tonight, McNeese allowed ULM to get runners in scoring position twice. The loss drops ULM to 25-21 overall.

“I am proud of our team’s focus. We did a good job of getting people on base and found a way to scratch a few runs,” said head coach James Landreneau. “Vallejo was outstanding tonight, commanding both sides of the plate and efficiently changed speeds.”

McNeese got on the board in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Caleigh Cross that scored Kaylee Lopez for a 1-0 lead.

Tiffany Steczo’s put the Cowgirls up 2-0 with her second home run this week and career with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Leadoff hitter Alayis Seneca opened the sixth inning with a double to left-center and later scored on a ULM error for a 3-0 lead.

Seneca led McNeese at the plate, going 4 for 4 with one double, scoring one run.

Key Moments:

Second Inning

Fourth Inning

Sixth Inning

Game Notes:

* Talley and Steczo had one RBI each

* McNeese outhit UL-Monroe 9-4

