Lake Area ranked 7th in nation for construction job openings

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles is a hot spot for construction jobs - in fact, new research ranks the area number seven in the nation for construction job openings.

About 3,700 construction jobs were added in the Lake Charles area between March 2021 and March 2022, but those jobs can be tough to fill.

Reliability is key, said Kinder Roofing construction manager and owner Grachelle Fontenot.

With a team of 25, Fontenot explained it is not easy filing positions.

Fontenot currently has eight projects ongoing but said she must keep her standards high since these employees will fall under her license.

“I have to be really choosey and careful just because we are working on people’s homes on a day-to-day basis and if anything goes wrong of course, they are going to call on me,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot also said certifications are not necessarily needed but are certainly a plus. However, if you do not have a certification or license, she said on-the-job experience goes a long way.

For more information on potential career opportunities and employment, you can log on to the Associated General Contractors of America website at https://agccareers.org/jobseekers/.

