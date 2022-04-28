Carlyss firefighters working house fire near Moss Lake

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - Carlyss firefighters are working a house fire near Moss Lake.

According to Carlyss Fire Chief Mark Ware, there were no injuries.

Carlyss is unsure of what caused the fire, but will investigate when they are done putting out the blaze, Ware said.

When they arrived, the house was fully in flames. They got the call at 5:37 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom which they said they thought was the U-Haul in the front yard of the home.

15 minutes later, the house was in flames. Neighbors said the man who lives there just got married and the wife was moving in her belongings.

