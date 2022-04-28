50/50 Thursdays
Bess the Book Bus returning to Calcasieu schools

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “Bess the Book Bus” program will be returning to schools in Calcasieu Parish in May, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The program was created by Jennifer Frances with the help of CITGO in 2002 to help make it easier for underserved children in the United States to own books. The Bess the Book Bus routinely serves over 45,000 children and gives away over 75,000 books in dozens of states each year.

The bus will be distributing free books to pre-k, kindergarten, and first-grade students on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 11

  • 9 a.m. - Brenda Hunter Head Start at 2200 Elder St., Lake Charles, LA 70601
  • 12:30 p.m. - E.K. Key Elementary at 1201 E. Burton St., Sulphur, LA 70663

Thursday, May 12, 2021

  • 9 a.m. - DeQuincy Elementary at 304 McNeese St., DeQuincy, LA 70633
  • 1 p.m. - Vinton Elementary at 1610 Hampton St., Vinton, LA 70668

