YOUR MONEY: Consider travel insurance and read the fine print

As your kids start inching closer to the end of the school year you might be planning a summer vacation.

This summer looks a bit different compared to last year, where COVID-19 limited travel.

If you’re planning a trip now and you need to cancel it you may not have all the same guarantees for your money that you had a few months ago.

Navigating travel was a concerning task during the early days of the pandemic.

If you or someone you were traveling with got a positive COVID test result, it could mean you could lose a lot of money.

So, airlines and other travel industry companies gave you options to reschedule and not lose your money.

Some of those protections are starting to go away.

This is especially true if you’ve booked economy airfares or prepaid hotel rooms.

Here’s what some travel experts recommend: travel insurance if your trip is more than a few hundred bucks.

In fact, many foreign countries still require proof of travel insurance along with travel medical insurance.

This could change at any point in time though.

Look for “cancel for any reason” insurance to provide the most protection and make sure you read the fine print on any contract before buying.

Look closely at cancellation policies too as some of those have changed with hotels.

Consider ‘buy now, pay’ later to avoid a nonrefundable deposit. It might cost a bit more, but may be worth it if you have to cancel.

Also, take a look at what coverages your credit card provides.

Many times, if you book with that, you’ll have some insurance coverage right there.

Lastly, make sure you check the COVID-19 policies for the place you are visiting. They can vary in various cities and countries.

