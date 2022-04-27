50/50 Thursdays
‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who witnessed resuscitation efforts on an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who sustained a fatal gunshot wound inside a French Quarter home Tuesday (April 26) called it “the worst thing I’ve seen in this city.”

The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m., New Orleans police said. The girl’s brothers, ages 17 and 18, were inside the residence with the girl when she was shot, police said.

The siblings were detained for questioning, but have not been arrested. The NOPD said Wednesday morning that the 17-year-old has been released.

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

Police have provided few details on the circumstances of the girl’s death, but said a gun was recovered at the scene. Authorities have not said whether the shooting was deliberate, accidental or self-inflicted.

Residents on the block said the girl was carried out to the street, where several people tried in vain to perform life-saving CPR.

“She wasn’t moving when I saw her, and that was about as much as I wanted to see” said one neighbor, a man who did not wish to be identified. “One hundred percent, the worst thing I’ve seen in this city, hands down.”

