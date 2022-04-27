50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman refuses police commands, steals patrol car while in handcuffs

Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI. (Source: WTVF, DICKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Jason Lamb
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Police in Tennessee had their work cut out for them earlier this week as they tried to pull a woman over for DUI, but she refused in more ways than one.

Deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when they noticed a taillight out on a car 27-year-old Jennifer Cunningham was driving during the overnight hours on Monday.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the woman took off.

“Cunningham turned around, took out a mailbox, and took out her tire in the process,” said Jennifer Caruthers, with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

After a short pursuit, Cunningham was taken into custody for DUI and other charges. Deputies said they handcuffed her and sat her in the back of a patrol car, but she wouldn’t stay there for long.

Authorities said the 27-year-old managed to get her handcuffed wrists from behind to the front and then slide through a small window in a glass partition.

“My first reaction was how did she fit through the partitions so easily. I mean, that window is pretty small,” Caruthers said.

But Cunningham wasn’t done yet. Deputies said she managed to get drive off in one of their police cars before crashing into another deputy’s cruiser.

“Had the other vehicle not been sitting there, she could have easily hit one of our deputies,” Caruthers said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a case like this before.”

Eventually, Cunningham was taken into police custody, and the sheriff’s office said she is facing more than 20 charges.

“Hopefully, this will be a final lesson learned for this young lady. She’s got a lot of life ahead of her if she can get her life together and learn from this incident,” Caruthers said.

Copyright 2022 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

Employment opportunities in Lake Charles increases within the last year.
Construction Jobs
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event
Employment opportunities in Lake Charles increases within the last year.
Construction jobs
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California