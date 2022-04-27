Two vandalism cases investigated at Welsh park

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - Welsh police are working two cases of vandalism at Sportsman Park involving juveniles earlier this month.

A bathroom at the park was damaged when a group put rocks and gravel down sinks and toilets on Saturday, April 9, Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet said. Chief Crochet said detectives believe they know the minors at fault, but their parents are not cooperating with the investigation.

A fishing pier at Sportsman Park was also destroyed and sent into the water by a group of juveniles. The parents of those involved with the dock incident brought their children to the police station, Chief Crochet said.

The juveniles were issued citations for criminal damage to property. Crochet said the case was handed over to the District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the bathroom and pier destruction, the juveniles also damaged a field by using a grass killer to draw vulgar images and racial slurs, said recreation director Robbie Vanicor.

Vanicor said this is not the first time the park has been left cleaning up after vandals. Back in October, a group used field marking paint to graffiti on the freshly-painted dugouts.

