Two dead in Rapides Parish crash, Louisiana State Police investigating

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people are dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Rapides Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, at around 12:30 p.m., trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28E at Highway 115. This crash claimed the lives of Joshua Legros, 25 of Iowa, and Steven Lewein, 51 of Mansura.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Ford Transit Van, driven by Legros, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 28E and Highway 115.  For reasons still under investigation, Legros turned left onto Highway 28E, but failed to yield to a 2000 Peterbilt commercial vehicle heading east. As a result, Legros’ vehicle was struck by the Peterbilt.

Legros and his passenger, Lewein, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

