50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Town of Iowa says work underway to get baseball fields back in shape

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Iowa officials say the town and the Iowa Pony League are working to ensure that the town can participate in baseball season this year.

Issues with FEMA, insurance and a lack of contractors have delayed progress repairing Iowa’s baseball fields after the 2020 hurricanes, according to the town.

Officials say the town has hired an architect and made temporary repairs to the lights and fields to ensure there is a 2022 season. Work is currently underway on an aged water line. Once that work is completed, the town will be able to move forward with more repairs.

“Please know that the Town is doing everything in its power to get the fields repaired and playable,” the Town of Iowa said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
State police: Driver traveling wrong way on I-10 dies in fatal accident
Authorities searched for a suspect near Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, according to...
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Latest News

Employment opportunities in Lake Charles increases within the last year.
Construction Jobs
Employment opportunities in Lake Charles increases within the last year.
Construction jobs
This pooch was available for adoption at Calcasieu Animal Services. After being in residence...
Moss Bluff lawmaker pushing for no-kill animal shelter in Calcasieu
McNeese Alumni Association
McNeese Alumni Association under financial review
Preventing sexual assault and child abuse
Sharing the story of her own trauma, hoping to protect children of Southwest Louisiana