Town of Iowa says work underway to get baseball fields back in shape

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Iowa officials say the town and the Iowa Pony League are working to ensure that the town can participate in baseball season this year.

Issues with FEMA, insurance and a lack of contractors have delayed progress repairing Iowa’s baseball fields after the 2020 hurricanes, according to the town.

Officials say the town has hired an architect and made temporary repairs to the lights and fields to ensure there is a 2022 season. Work is currently underway on an aged water line. Once that work is completed, the town will be able to move forward with more repairs.

“Please know that the Town is doing everything in its power to get the fields repaired and playable,” the Town of Iowa said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.