Three arrested following armed robbery and high-speed police chase on I-10

Three arrested following robbery and police chase(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested after an armed robbery in Vinton and a police pursuit along I-10, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Toomey Road in Vinton regarding an armed robbery around midnight this morning, Apr. 27, 2022.

During their investigation, deputies were told by the victim that she was robbed at gunpoint by three men who stole money, items from the store, and her personal belongings. The victim gave descriptions of the suspects as well as a description of their car.

Shortly after the Sheriff’s Office put out a notice to be on the lookout for the vehicle a Lake Charles police officer spotted what appeared to be the suspect’s car and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled the officer leading to a high-speed pursuit involving multiple law-enforcement agencies which reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The pursuit ended after spike strips were deployed causing the vehicle to stop along I-10 Eastbound in Acadia Parish.

The three suspects in the car fled on foot but were apprehended shortly after.

The individuals arrested were identified as:

  • Taurus T. Finley, Jr., 20, of Hammond
  • Evan A. Ard, 20, of Hammond
  • Jaylon D. Brumfield, 23, of Lake Charles

All three individuals were arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons during a violent crime, and resisting an officer by flight. Judge David Ritchie has set each of their bonds at $855,000.

A number of agencies assisted in the arrest of the three suspects including, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Charles Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop D and I, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Welsh Police Department, and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

