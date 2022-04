SWLA Arrest Report - Apr 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 26, 2022.

Timothy James Langley Jr., 38, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (4 charges).

Angela Nicole Mcneil, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Edward Bolton Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Tyron James Duncan, 23, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed.

Reglis Loforte-Imbert, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Wayne Gurtwood Stains, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Izeal Thibodeaux, 81, Lake Charles: Theft of $25,000 or more.

Judson Joe Terrell, 43, Fulshear, TX: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Audrey Rose Oquain, 23, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Dyliesha Lasha Singleton, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

River Austin Ray Langley, 27, Westlake: Attempted unauthorized entry of an occupied building; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court (4 charges).

Kala Nichelle Gragg, 28, Hackberry: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Dustin Rick Comeaux, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Ransom Hayes Ardoin, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a legend drug; burglary; theft of a firearm; possession of stolen things worth over $25,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court.

Manuel Antonio Quinonesluyanda, 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Stefanie Anne Watkins, 46, Iowa: Contempt of court; aggravated battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Wayne Brignac Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana (4 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); trespassing (2 charges).

David Zeno Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); federal detainer.

Traelyn Dquann Campbell, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated second-degree battery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.