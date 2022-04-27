Sunrise Interview - “Return for Good” program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Lake Area employers struggle to find people to fill open positions, there’s an untapped pool of candidates they may not have considered. Now, the State Department of Corrections is hoping to change that.

Missy Young, the Reentry Program Manager for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, joined us this morning to explain the program and how local employers can take advantage of it.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, 43% of prisoners in the state with criminal records end up returning to prison. But one of the most effective ways to reduce prison recidivism is to make sure a released prisoner can secure a job.

That’s the goal of the “Return for Good” program, which helps highly skilled and trained candidates reenter the community by giving employers the information and access to hire them.

Prior to release, inmates in the program are required to complete 100-hour, pre-release, life skills classes that include in-job readiness, money management, parenting and family relationship management, communication, victim awareness, and substance abuse prevention.

The inmates also receive help with job skills training which helps them earn an Industry-Based Certification (IBC) in their chosen field of training. These include certifications through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification. Some inmates also take advantage of a partnership with the Louisiana Community & Technical College System to earn college credit in vocational-technical training fields.

Here is a list of some of the skills training programs provided to inmates:

Carpentry

IC3 Digital Literacy Certification

Automotive Technology

NCCER Core

ServSafe Manager

Welding

HVAC

OSHA 30 Construction

All inmates who are set to be released within the time frame of the program and pass a vetting process are eligible to apply for training.

Businesses looking to take advantage of the program can use the Department of Corrections workforce portal for the program HERE.

You can also find a number of the programs’ success stories on the Department of Correction’s YouTube Page.

There will also be a virtual career fair for former inmates or individuals on probation or parole happening today, April 27, 2022.

